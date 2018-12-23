Two people are dead after a car crash in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Illinois Valley Fire District responded to a single vehicle crash in the 6700 block of Rockydale road near Cave Junction.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene due to fatal injuries sustained in the crash. A third was taken to Asante Three Rivers Medical Center by AMR.
IVFD was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff office, and the scene was turned over to Oregon State Police for further investigation. This is a developing story stay with us as we learn more.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.