Home
Suspect sought in Klamath Falls shooting

Suspect sought in Klamath Falls shooting

Regional , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Klamath Falls.

Police say 22 year old Nicco Bustamante was shot in the neck at a home in the Mills Addition.

After initial treatment at Sky Lakes Medical Center, he was flown to a hospital outside the area for treatment.

Police have identified an adult male suspect, but are not yet releasing his name.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »