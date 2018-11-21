Suspected prowler struck by own vehicle in Clackamas County

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. – A suspected car prowler was hit by his own vehicle, and police caught the incident on camera.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Isaiah John Gellaty was suspected of stealing items from at least one vehicle in Happy Valley Monday night.
Eventually, police found Gellaty in his car at about 11:12 p.m. with a large pile of stolen items in the back seat. However, when a deputy lit up Gellaty’s car with a flashlight, he sat up from his reclined position in his seat and drove off.
Deputies pursued Gellaty, using spike strips to help slow him down. However, he continued at a high rate of speed.
Eventually, Gellaty turned into a business complex and was having trouble controlling his vehicle. He slowed down and jumped out of his running vehicle without putting it in park. Gellaty then ran toward a building alongside his car. As he tried to cut in front of the vehicle, he was hit and pinned beneath one of the wheels.
Deputies took Gellaty into custody and transported him to the hospital with a broken leg. When he gets out of the hospital, he’ll be taken to the Clackamas County Jail.