Former deputy pleads guilty to misconduct after having sex on duty

MEDFORD, Ore.– A former Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to a charge of official misconduct.
Todd French, 41, spoke little while he faced sentencing in Jackson County Circuit Court. With a verbal plea of “guilty” and the occasional acknowledgment of statements from the judge, French remained stoic throughout the less than five minutes he was in court.
The count he has pleaded guilty to is officially stated in an indictment as an act which “constituted an unauthorized exercise of his official duties, with intent to obtain a benefit.”
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said French engaged in a sexual relationship with a woman for two weeks in June.
An investigation by Oregon State Police revealed they exchanged about 600 text messages which included lewd photos.
OSP said GPS data from French’s patrol vehicle shows he visited the woman while he was on duty.
After French pleaded guilty to the misconduct charge, he was sentenced to 11 months probation and 100 hours of community service.
French is no longer employed with Jackson County.
NBC5 News is following this story and expects more details to be released Wednesday. Check back for updates.
