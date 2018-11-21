Aaron Rodgers donates $1 million to Camp Fire victims

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (NBCNC) – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help those affected by the Camp Fire in California.
The deadly fire has burned more than 153,000 acres in northern California, decimating the town of Paradise.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that the death toll is now up to 81 and hundreds are still missing.
More than 13,000 homes have been lost with thousands of residents displaced.
This tragedy was met with a ray of hope when Chico, California native Aaron Rodgers announced that he is personally donating $1 million to help those affected by the fire.
He posted a video message on his Twitter page and also said that his partners, State Farm, pledged to donate up to $1 million more in support of his effort.
Rodgers announced the following:
As many of you know the California wild fires have devastated countless communities. In northern California where I was born and raised, the city of Paradise burned to the ground. And many of the residents that got out are now displaced in my hometown of Chico and across the north state.
I personally reached out to my friends and the mayor of Chico to find out how to be of the most help. And raising money for both immediate needs and long term recovery is what’s needed most right now.
This is why I’m partnering with the North Valley Community Foundation and donating one million dollars to help with recovery and eventual rebuild of these communities. On top of what I’m contributing, my incredible long-time partners State Farm, through its State Farm Neighborhood of Good, will donate one dollar up to one million dollars for every retweet of this post until Sunday, November 25th at midnight eastern using the hashtag ‘retweet4good’.
To find out more information about the relief and recovery efforts in northern California, or to donate yourself, you can visit www.nvcf.org/aaronrodgersfund. Again you can get involved by simply retweeting this post using the #retweet4good and let’s help these people begin to heal and rebuild.”