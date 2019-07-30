Tucker Fire in Modoc County explodes to more than 20 square miles

Modoc County, Cal. – A fire burning 50 miles southeast of Klamath Falls has now eclipsed the Milepost 97 fire in size.
The Tucker Fire exploded Monday afternoon to more than 20 square miles.
“We had a couple of spot fires come out.” Explains Incident Commander Dale Middleton. “Some junipers torching up got into some finer fuels, the grasses – about that same time, the wind came up.”
“It put on 10,000 acres in the afternoon.” Notes Ken Sandusky of the Modoc National Forest. “That’s quite a bit of growth.”
“We’re probably looking about about 14 to 15 thousand acres.” Estimated Middleton.
The fire started Sunday afternoon along the east side of Highway 139.
Sandusky attributes the cause to a vehicle. “Unintentional human-caused ignition related to travel along the highway.”
The Clear Lake Hills are currently the most active area for the Tucker Fire.
The fire is burning in a sensitive area which limits the use of bulldozers.
“The sage grouse areas is our main concern right now.” Middleton says. “And then, a lot of Native American archaeological sites up around Clear Lake.”
“The Forest Service takes very seriously protecting heritage resources, and maintains a catalog of identified sites.” Adds Sandusky.
No homes are threatened at this time, though nearby residents have been cautioned.
The fire is about 30% contained.
Middleton says crews are hoping for full containment by the end of the week – if winds die down. “Within that period of time, about the third day it will start to lay down and start to die out, we’re hoping.”
The fire blackened about a mile along the side of the highway.
While the road remains open, drivers are asked to slow down.
About 400 fire fighters are currently working on the fire.
A ‘type two’ incident management team has been called in, and will be in charge of suppression efforts starting Wednesday.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.