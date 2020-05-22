Home
U.S. Bank grant aids REACH art program

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A popular art program in Klamath Falls is getting a financial boost from the U.S. Bank Foundation.

A $2000 grant to ‘REACH’ is the second donation from the U.S. Bank Foundation in 2 years.

“The funding is going to be used to help offset the costs for artist’s salaries, and paint and supplies for the program.”  Explains Paul Mee of REACH, Inc.

The REACH artists are people with disabilities, or other barriers to employment.

“Each artist receives a commission check, which is the best part of everything.”  Notes Mee.  “Once they sell a piece of art for money, they’re officially an artist.”

‘Wild Pigments Studio’ provides hands-on training for the artists.

Mee says the artists appreciate the effort.  “It gives them a place where they can express themselves, through paint.”

Work can be seen at the REACH ‘Up-cycle’ store near the Klamath Falls Fred Meyer, or at the main REACH campus on Maywood Drive.

Artwork for sale can also be viewed at the Klamath County Government Center, and several downtown businesses.

Mee says many of the artists have already developed a following.  “Colton, here, many of his pieces are sold before they’re framed.”

You can find out more about the art, and other programs offered through REACH here:  reachkfalls.com

