U.S. Bank grant aids REACH art program

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A popular art program in Klamath Falls is getting a financial boost from the U.S. Bank Foundation.
A $2000 grant to ‘REACH’ is the second donation from the U.S. Bank Foundation in 2 years.
“The funding is going to be used to help offset the costs for artist’s salaries, and paint and supplies for the program.” Explains Paul Mee of REACH, Inc.
The REACH artists are people with disabilities, or other barriers to employment.
“Each artist receives a commission check, which is the best part of everything.” Notes Mee. “Once they sell a piece of art for money, they’re officially an artist.”
‘Wild Pigments Studio’ provides hands-on training for the artists.
Mee says the artists appreciate the effort. “It gives them a place where they can express themselves, through paint.”
Work can be seen at the REACH ‘Up-cycle’ store near the Klamath Falls Fred Meyer, or at the main REACH campus on Maywood Drive.
Artwork for sale can also be viewed at the Klamath County Government Center, and several downtown businesses.
Mee says many of the artists have already developed a following. “Colton, here, many of his pieces are sold before they’re framed.”
You can find out more about the art, and other programs offered through REACH here: reachkfalls.com
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.