Uniform change coming to Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A new look is gradually coming to Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls.
Kingsley field has started a transition to new uniforms at the base.
The ‘OCP’, or ‘Operational Camouflage Pattern’ is the new design.
“For me, they’re a lot more comfortable.” Notes Master Sergeant Clinton Wells. “Just the way they fit. And I think that in my experience, they actually wear better than the old ‘ABU’ uniform.”
The switch from the ABU, or ‘Airman Battle Uniform’ will take place over the next year.
“It’s slowly been rolling out at Kingsley Field.” Explains Senior Master Sergeant Jennifer Shirar. “It’s going to start to pick up more starting this month, and then by April of 2021, we should all be in completely different uniforms.”
Wells points out the new design also reflects a close partnership between the Air Force and Army. “This is much more effective in the field, and it should be general across the branches of the military.”
