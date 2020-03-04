Klamath Falls couple wins $250k lottery prize

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A quick trip to a neighborhood convenience store ended up making one local couple a whole lot of money.
It was just a normal day for Ruth Wallace when she sent her fiancé, Scott O’Neil, to the market at the corner of Madison and Sixth Street in Klamath Falls. Scott happened to pick up some $20 Scratch-its on his trip.
“We usually buy the $5, $2 or $1 tickets,” Ruth said. “I was shocked he got some $20 tickets. I thought that was extravagant.”
Ruth was about to be even more shocked.
After going through a few losing tickets, Scott scratched the last one and thought he won $250. “That made me pretty excited,” he said. However, Ruth took a closer look and realized it was actually $250,000.
The Oregon Lottery said after taxes, Ruth and Scott will walk away with $170,000. The couple said they’d use the money to help with an upcoming move and they may buy new cars.