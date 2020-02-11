Winter Wings Festival coming to Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Bird watchers from across North America are flocking to Klamath Falls this week.
The Winter Wings Festival gives tourism officials plenty to squawk about.
“It really does bring hundreds of folks into the Klamath Basin.” Notes Discover Klamath’s Jim Chadderdon. “To observe some of the several hundred species of birds that are active this time of the year in our area.”
The event is expected to attract more than 400 people.
At the Winter Wings Fest in 2018, bird watchers documented 140 different species.
Oregon Tech serves as a nest for many of the indoor activities and workshops.
Guests will help to fill local restaurants and hotels.
“There’s a great economic impact to the Klamath community.” Chadderdon adds. “Visitors come in and rent gear, and cars.”
Chadderdon says the Winter Wings Festival may also be boosting visits from bird watchers year round. “We watch the statistics at the tourism office on the number of bird watchers, and professional and amateur photographers. It’s been growing in recent years. It’s a very popular activity, and becoming more popular.”
The Winter Wings Festival will get underway on Thursday, and continue through Sunday.
While registrations are now closed for this year’s festival, several events will be open to the general public this Saturday from 10 to 2:30 in the Oregon Tech College Union Building.
You can learn more about the event online: winterwingsfest.org
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.