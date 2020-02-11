Some international adoptions put on hold due to COVID-19 coronavirus

EUGENE, Ore. (KMTR/CNN) – Efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in China have put adoptions on hold for families working with Oregon-based Holt International.
Ten families working with the adoption agency have now canceled their flights to China to adopt their children. The agency said all the families had tickets to China to work on international adoptions, some even this month.
But now, all of the years leading up to families’ plans to see their children hang in the balance.
Susan Soon-Keum Cox said, “Being right there and then having to be told it’s delayed and we don’t know how long it’s delayed and in the meantime, they’ve gotten off work, they’ve got their travel plans. Everything has been in place and now it’s on hold and they don’t know for how long.”
The agency is working closely with the State Department while China works to contain the outbreak.
The one silver lining: staff in China say all the kids are safe and in quarantine.