Remains of collapsed Florida condo demolished in controlled implosion

Monday morning, workers located three more bodies.
Sunday night’s demolition of the condominium complex in Surfside collapsed the part of it that had yet to fall following its initial crash 12 days ago.
The demolition came after a striking decision made by local officials. There was concern that the building could unintentionally collapse itself potentially harming, not only the rescue teams that were on top of that rubble but also making that very recovery effort even more difficult.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine addressed those very concerns over the demolition’s impact on that recovery effort. She said, “We brought down this last towel in a controlled way that did not in any way interfere with the site where we are searching and in fact it opened up an area that we had not been able to search before. So we owe it to all of those waiting to get this pile. Open it up for search and that’s exactly what happened”
Those rescue crews are already back out on the rubble here Monday morning with more than 100 individuals still unaccounted for.
And the concern is if there’s potential wind gust and rain incoming as soon as today from Tropical Storm Elsa as it makes landfall and makes its way to Surfside.