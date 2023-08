SHASTA, Calif. – Skeletal remains found in Shasta County have been identified as a Medford doctor who disappeared over 10 years ago.

The remains, identified through DNA analysis as Max Eugene McIntosh, were discovered off Packers Bay Road in Lakehead in June.

McIntosh has been missing since 2013.

The case remains under investigation by the Medford Police Department and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

