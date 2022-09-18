Remembering Mary-Curtis Gramley founder of the Family Nurturing Center

MEDFORD, Ore. – Hanley Farm was full of friends, family, and colleagues of the late Mary-Curtis Gramley honoring her life.

Mary-Curtis Gramley passed away in the spring of 2021, leaving a legacy of supporting families in creating healthy, nurturing environments for their children.

She taught at Southern Oregon University for several years before starting CASA and building up support systems for children and families in the legal system.

“Mary Curtis was all about making life good for children and as part of that, making life good for families because she believed we needed to support parents so they can be there for their kiddos,” said State Rep. Pam Marsh.

Organizers say one of her digest achievements was the Family Nurturing Center, which now supports over 23,000 children in its 13 different programs.

Members of her family and past organizations spoke about the changes Mary made in their own lives as well as in our community.