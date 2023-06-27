Crews respond to fire on Roxy Ann Peak

MEDFORD, Ore. – Prescott Park on Roxy Ann Peak was closed Tuesday morning due to a fire.

At about 9:35 a.m., the Oregon Department of Forestry posted on Facebook that the fire was between 1.5 and 2 acres in size on the east side of Roxy Anne Peak as crews initiated an aggressive attack with multiple engines.

Roughly a half-hour later, the Medford Fire Department said the fire was 3.5 acres.

In a 10:13 a.m. update, ODF said the fire was estimated to be four acres in size and the active fire was 80% knocked down.

MFD said there were no evacuations, but Prescott Park was reportedly closed to the public.

ODF and MFD said more details about this incident will be shared when they become available.

