Narrow Medford road closes for expansion

Medford, Ore. – A thoroughfare expansion project is prompting a months-long closure of Lozier Lane.
The City of Medford said the road will be closed between Prune Street and West Mains Street for construction from July 25 through November 17.
Oregon Mainline Paving will be working on expanding the road, long criticized for being too narrow.
Traffic control will be present in the area. Travelers should expect delays or use alternative routes.
By the time construction is done, the road will be 43 feet wide with a center turn lane, bike lanes and sidewalks.
Dale LeBanc has lived on Lozier since the eighties.
He said the road is so narrow he never lets his grandchildren go near it.
“It would scare me to death to have them out. We won’t let them get close to the street.”
The expansion is encroaching on LeBlanc’s property–and others’–but he said he was compensated by the city.
“It’s rough taking the property, but it has to be done for the traffic that’s on this street.”
Phases 1 and 2 of the project will be finished by the end of October.
Phase 3 will continue after winter, with and estimation completion August of 2018.