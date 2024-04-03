Rep. LaMalfa introduces legislation to address insurance crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C.– California U.S. Representative Doug LaMalfa has introduced legislation in Washington to create tax breaks for residents that harden their homes against wildfires.

The bill includes a grant program that would allow homeowners to get up to $10,000 for disaster resiliency work on their homes.

That program would be run through state governments.

The bill also includes a 30% tax credit for qualified disaster risk mitigation activities for homeowners or businesses.

Representative LaMalfa said in a statement:

“Homeowners must be able to harden their property as they see fit, especially as the risk of wildfires due to poor forest management escalates. With this bill, we’re bolstering resilience, but this will also hopefully reduce overall insurance rates and bring back suppliers that have left California entirely, because of the risks.”

