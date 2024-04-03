KS Wild opposing BLM’s ‘Poor Windy project’

WOLF CREEK, Ore.– KS Wild is opposing a number of BLM timber sales in the Wolf Creek area.

The ‘Poor Windy project’ has already included logging thousands of acres of land and has inspired protests from some community members.

The protests have even included residents building a tree house, with a sign that reads ‘no old growth logging in a climate crisis’.

Representatives from KS Wild said their concerns about the project have gone largely unanswered.

KS Wild’s Climate Program Manager Alexi Lovechio said, “trees that are over 100 years old are being targeted for logging. There’s no ecological benefit of removing those large trees besides adding to their timber volume quota.”

KS Wild’s climate program manager said they submitted public comment on the ‘Poor Windy project’, but said they didn’t see it reflected in BLM’s environmental assessment.

KS Wild is hopeful that BLM will have more opportunities to meet face to face with residents and organizations like theirs in the future.

We reached out to a local BLM representative for comment, we have not heard back.

