Rep. Marsh holds town hall meeting; discussion of Measure 101

Ashland, Ore.– Oregon House Democrat Pam Marsh held a town hall meeting in Ashland this afternoon.
Starting off with a review of some of Salem’s 2017 accomplishments, Rep. Marsh also discussed legislation taking effect in the new year. She even outlined some of the bills the state would be tackling in the short session starting February like instituting climate caps and how the federal tax reform will affect the state.
One big issue kept coming up, Measure 101. As a proponent of the measure Rep. Marsh described why it was important to vote yes.
“Measure 101 doesn’t solve all of our healthcare problems, it’s a really essential building block in our ability to move forward and build a healthcare system that is accessible and affordable,” she said.
Opponents of the measure say 101 is essentially a tax and college students purchasing health insurance through their school and small businesses who provide it for employees would be adversely affected. Provisions in the measure that will put a 0.7 percent tax on hospitals and a 1.5 percent tax on select health care premiums worry some as well believing this could cause health bills to increase.
Ballots have already been sent out and the special election will take place on Jan. 23.