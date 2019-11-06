Rep. Walden announces $15.5 million grant for Foothill Road expansion

MEDFORD, Ore. – Representative Greg Walden announced a $15.5 million federal grant for a construction project in Medford.
The city is actively working on a project to address a number of transportation issues. One of those projects is widening Foothill Road and North Phoenix Road by adding additional lanes.
Medford’s Transportation Commission met last month to discuss funding options for construction. Among the options discussed are getting federal grants, loans, adding a utility fee surcharge, or even a potential four-cent gas tax.
On November 6, Republican Representative Greg Walden announced a $15.5 million federal grant for the Foothill and North Phoenix Road projects. The Department of Transportation funds were secured after Rep. Walden spoke to Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.
“This is great news for southern Oregon,” said Walden. “This funding will allow for better flow of traffic and safer conditions for those traveling along Foothill Road, while simultaneously providing jobs and fueling the economy. I worked closely with local officials and made the case directly to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. I’m very appreciative of her and the Trump Administration’s support for improving transportation infrastructure in our part of Oregon.”
The funds will pay for nearly four miles of expanded roadway, Walden’s office said.
For more information about the city’s Transportation System Plan, click here.