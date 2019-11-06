Search for missing man continues in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – Deputies in Coos County say they continuing to look for a missing man.
64-year-old Michael Dean Vos, a longtime Coos County resident, was last seen on October 10. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office described Vos as a “very self-sufficient” person who expressed a desire to “live off the land.” However, he may have early signs of dementia.
On October 29, Vos’ car was found about 10 miles south from the community of Powers. A couple of days later, clothing was found northeast of the car.
In an update released on November 3, the sheriff’s office said they now believe Vos’ mental state prompted him to remove his clothes and keep walking after he parked his car.
“He quite likely has a twenty-day head start and may not want to be found,” deputies said. The sheriff’s office will continue to try and find Vos and return him to his family.
Vos is described as a white man, 5’11” tall and weighing 150 pounds.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.