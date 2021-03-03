Home
Report claims Rep. Ronny Jackson engaged in “inappropriate conduct as White House doctor

Report claims Rep. Ronny Jackson engaged in “inappropriate conduct as White House doctor

News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World Video

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A scathing report released Wednesday about former white house physician now Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson.

According to a Pentagon inspector general report obtained by NBC News, Jackson engaged in “inappropriate conduct” while serving as the top White House physician.

The review says Jackson drank alcohol, made sexual comments to subordinates and took the sedative Ambien while working as White House physician.

The report also alleges that Jackson mistreated subordinates and “disparaged, belittled, bullied and humiliated them.”

Jackson has denied the allegations blaming Democrats for, in his words, “untrue attacks on my integrity.”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »