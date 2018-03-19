Report: Fred Meyer parent company to stop selling magazines about assault rifles

Cincinnati, Ohio- Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer, has announced it will stop selling magazines about assault rifles. That’s according to a report by CNN. The move comes just weeks after Kroger announced it would stop selling guns and ammunition to those under age 21.
Kroger did not detail how it will screen gun magazines for “assault rifles,” according to CNN. Some magazines, like Field & Stream, focus on hunting rifles and shotguns. Other magazines focus on handguns. However, military-style assault rifles often appear on the cover of magazines like Guns & Ammo, Recoil and Tactical Life.
People often use the term “assault rifles” to refer to semiautomatic military-style rifles that are widely available to civilians in the US.