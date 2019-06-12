Report says Jordan Cove LNG project will boost economy

OREGON– The Jordan Cove LNG Project and accompanied pipeline has been a hotly-debated topic for more than a decade in southern Oregon.
Now, a recent analysis commissioned by the project’s backers, says it will have a significant economic impact across many southern Oregon counties.
As proposed, the 229-mile pipeline would extend from Malin to Coos Bay where the gas would then be liquefied at Jordan Cove to be exported.
The report conducted by Portland economic research firm, “ECONorthwest,” says Pembina, the Canadian company behind the project, will become the highest taxpayer in four local counties: Jackson, Douglas, Klamath, and Coos.
As a result, it says the project will likely boost southern Oregon’s economy.
“That’s really up to the voters what they want to do with property tax,” said Robert Whelan, Senior Economist & Director of ECONorthwest. “It could boost it by providing more money for a needed project, but it is money and it’s a substantial amount.”
The report says, if approved, it will create 6,000 construction jobs, more than 8,000 “spinoff jobs” each year of construction, over 2-hundred permanent family wage jobs, and over 1,000 “spinoff” local jobs after start-up.
The project has been met with stiff opposition for years, as thousands have expressed concerns about the risks it could mean to the environment.
Others are also concerned about the use of eminent domain.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is preparing to hold public hearings about the project at the end of the month.
There will be meetings held on June 25, 26, and 27th.
For more information, click here.
