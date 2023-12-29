Lithia Fountain Restoration Raises $607K

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Parks Foundation has raised over $600,000 for their Lithia Fountain Restoration Project. That’s just over 75% of their goal six months into the effort.

Ashland Parks says the Butler-Perozzi Fountain has been the centerpiece of Lithia Park for over a century and preserving it is important to Ashland citizens.

Once the Ashland Parks Foundation has collected $800,000, they plan to restore the fountain and repair and replace various pieces around it.

You can donate or learn more about the fountain’s history by going to AshlandParksFoundation.org

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.