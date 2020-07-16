Republican convention scaled back due to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (NBC) – Republicans are scaling back their 2020 convention plans as the coronavirus surges in Florida.
The party’s chairwoman informed delegates that attendance at next month’s event in Jacksonville will be limited and there will now be a mix of indoor and outdoor venues used.
The first three days of the convention will limit attendance to regular delegates, around 2,500 people. And the final night, which features President Trump’s address, will permit limited guests and alternate delegates.
Initial plans were to stage the convention at an indoor arena with a 15,000 seat capacity. But now, the party will make use of a mix of ballparks, amphitheaters and other outdoor venues throughout the week.
All this is to comply with Florida and local COVID-related health regulations.
The party and President Trump moved the convention from Charlotte to Jacksonville for the express purpose of holding a significant in-person convention but now, the realities of COVID-19 in Florida are impacting those plans.
Some Republican senators, particularly older lawmakers, have said they will not attend the convention.