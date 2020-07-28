Republican relief plan faces scrutiny

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – In Washington, the Republican coronavirus relief plan is already under fire as lawmakers race toward a Friday deadline to renew unemployment.
The Senate’s top Republican didn’t even realize it includes millions for a new FBI headquarters.
The “HEALS” Act would drop the unemployment bonus from $600 to $200 dollars a week. It provides $1,200 payments to Americans and billions for testing, schools, rental assistance, and back to work grants.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said, “The American people don’t just want relief. They want opportunity.”
There’s $6 billion to distribute a coronavirus vaccine. Moderna got nearly a billion dollars from the government. It’s entering phase three trials. Three more companies are entering the final testing phase.
NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci says a vaccine is possible by November. “The safety data thus far looks good,” he said. “Now it is crunch time. We are trying to figure it out, does it actually work.”
The White House confirmed National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien tested positive. He’s the highest-ranking White House official yet to get the disease.