Rescue party fails to locate hiker in Washington State

MARBLEMOUNT, Wash. (KING) – The search is on for a Washington State woman missing while hiking in the North Cascade Mountains.
28-year-old Rachel Lakaduk told her family that she was going to the Hidden Lake Lookout in North Cascades National Park on October 17th.
When she didn’t return the next day as planned, her family called the National Park Service.
Rescuers tried to hike to the lookout the next day, but had to turn back because of treacherous weather.
On Tuesday, search crews made it to a lookout cabin where they thought she might be but they didn’t find her.
Officials say they plan to continue to look for Lakaduk who they believe has a sleeping bag, food and water.