39 bodies found in England

GRAYS, England (NBC) – Police in southeastern England say 39 people were found dead Wednesday inside a large cargo truck believed to have come from Bulgaria.
The truck, which is said to have entered Britain via a Welsh port on Saturday, was found by ambulance workers at Waterglade Industrial Park in a town by the river Thames around 25 miles east of central London.
Local resident Chaima Allali visited the scene to place flowers in memory of those who died. “I’m completely and utterly shocked and devastated that that’s actually happened here today, especially in this area,” Allali explained. “I mean, my mum only works down the road. My dad works down there. So, this is the area that I, you know, I drive down all the time.”
Police said a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland who was driving the truck was arrested on suspicion of murder.
A cordon has been put in place and access to and from the industrial park remains closed.