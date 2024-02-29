Researchers studying benefits of cleaning after wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore.– A University of Portland researcher is studying how household cleaners can clean up wildfire smoke.

Associate Professor Elliott Gall said wildfire smoke can stay on surfaces and clothes for days or weeks.

But his research shows that common household cleaners are effective at removing meaningful amounts of wildfire smoke toxins.

Those toxins can have health effects such as respiratory issues and are also known to cause cancer.

Gall said, “there’s a number of things that people can do thinking about the ways that your body might be exposed, and one of them might be washing fabrics you come into close contact with following a wildfire smoke event.”

Gall said he wants to continue researching how long wildfire smoke compounds stay on surfaces.

He is also researching ways to make affordable air filters for those who don’t have access, or can’t afford one.

