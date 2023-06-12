Reservations now available for Holiday Lights event at Shore Acres Park

COOS BAY, Ore. – The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced timed entry and parking reservations are now available for the Holiday Lights event at Shore Acres Park later this year.

The Holiday Lights Event runs from Nov. 23 to Dec. 31 and reservations are needed for a vehicle to park at the event. Oregon State Parks says the reservation includes entry for everyone inside the car.

“The new entry system launched last year with the support of the Friends of Shore Acres,” says Lee Ricci, park manager for the Sunset Bay Management Unit. “Visitor feedback was overwhelmingly positive, and we’ve worked with the Friends to continue the system this year. Visitors said they appreciated the quick entry into the parking area without waiting in long lines on the road. Plus, the system improved safety for everyone traveling on the Cape Arago Highway, and smoothed out the process overall.”

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says the annual Holiday Lights has delighted visitors since 1987. The event was paused in 2020 and 2021 for visitor safety and returned last year.

The $5 parking fee may be waived if the person making the reservation has one of the following and selects the option during reservation:

12 or 24-month parking permit

special access pass

current Oregon State Park camping confirmation that coincides with the date of the event visit

Oregon Pacific Coast Passport

Reservation can be made by calling 800-452-5687 or visiting the website.

