Resident seeks Liberty Park neighborhood improvements

Medford, Ore. — The City of Medford is trying to decide what to do with $22 million. The city council is discussing options Thursday. One of the areas MURA is considering is the Liberty Park neighborhood.
NBC5 News spoke to Medford resident, Phillip Hosley, who’s been living in the neighborhood for several years. He said whether it’s MURA or some other agency – this area needs change, and it’s needed it for a long time.
“Stupid. It’s ridiculous. I don’t know if they can’t do anything or they don’t want to. But something needs to be done,” Hosley said.
And with MURA making decisions about where its $22 million budget is going, Hosley wants to make sure Liberty Park is at the top of the list.
“I’m seeing drug deals right here,” he said.
When he says ‘here’ – he means feet away from a local kids play park.
“I’ve seen prostitution right here I seen a woman getting into a car. She was on a cell phone, she got in the car, was gone pretty soon and the car brought her back and dumped her off. Male driver – and I seen her over here on her cell phone and I seen another one picked her up. You tell me what’s going on,” he said.
If prostitution and drug deals weren’t enough of an issue.
“I had a guy here yesterday, I was standing there talking to my friend and he wanted money,” he said.
Hosley said the neighborhood is a popular spot for the homeless.
“A lot of homeless park here overnight and they may be here several days until they kick them out,” he said.
Another concern Hosley has for the area is traffic. He said several times he’s seen cars race through the stop signs, one car in the past almost hit him.
“And I chased him down and I told him I’m going to whoop his butt,” he said.
Though, Hosley can clearly fend for himself.
“You know I’ve never seen that man come up this street again,” he said.
He’s concerned for others, including the kids nearby.
“They’ve got no crosswalk and the little kids will run across anywhere and back and forth. It’s not good, it’s not a good situation,” he said.
The MURA board will be meeting Thursday night at 5:45 in council chambers. If you’d like to give input, the public is welcome.