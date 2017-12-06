Home
RCC leaders highlight local economic impact

White City, Ore. — Local and state leaders visited Rogue Community College’s Table Rock campus Thursday, to talk about its economic value in the community.

According to the college, with a total student count of nearly 17,000 students. Its total impact on the region during the 2015 to 2016 term was more than $239 million. It also said for every one-dollar each students spends at RCC, they receive nearly $4 in future earnings.

RCC said its helping the local economy because many of the students use their skills to work in the Rogue Valley.

“We have over 440 advanced manufacturing businesses who are desperately needing skilled technicians and we have the ability to train people for those jobs here in RCC,” said Cathy Kemper-Pelle, president of RCC.

Today’s event also included a tour of what will soon be the new high tech education center. Guests got to see a preview of future courses to the college – including a guitar-making class, using cross-campus collaboration.

“We can do all different kinds of things. It’s related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics – stem activities, music, manufacturing and electronics,” said Ann Trausch, RCC instructor.

RCC said that class is not yet listed in the course catalog, but it hopes to be added sometime in 2018.

