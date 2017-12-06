Home
Oregon graduation rates among lowest in the nation

Medford, Ore. — Oregon’s graduation rates are among the lowest in the country, according to newly released national numbers.

The U.S. Department of Education just released the numbers for 2016. Oregon ranks 47th in the nation, only ahead of Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington, D.C. Oregon’s rate sits at 74.8%, a one-percent increase from 2015.

Schools in the Rogue Valley are watching the trends. Tom Cole, Executive director of Kids Unlimited, said starting study habits and supporting kids from a young age is key.

“The school was created to address those issues, it was created to create smaller classrooms, to create wrap around services, to provide the longer school day, to really be able to support the needs of those kids that we know are falling out of our school system,” Cole said.

The report also found Oregon’s graduation rates among African-American and Latino students are below the national average under 70%, and white students in Oregon are also behind at 77%.

Cole noted there are a number of factors local students struggle with outside the classroom that contribute to their learning at school.

“Kids whose families either are working and may not have time to provide the additional support at home, or may not have the resources at home, to help them navigate, whether it be homework challenges, or assistance in math and reading,” Cole said.

To read the full report, click here.

