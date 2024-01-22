Residents without power in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – Thousands of residents in the Eugene area were still without power Friday after a winter storm led to downed power lines.

The Eugene Water and Electric Board says there were nearly 5,000 customers without power as of Friday afternoon. Some residents were without power for as long as five days. And with ice covering most of the area, many residents weren’t able to leave their homes.

Eugene resident Mark Metzger said, “Everything was iced over, I think we dropped 15 degrees from that Friday evening to when we woke up Saturday. And it was it was just a 180 turnaround in the weather when we woke up.”

Metzger says he was able to get to the grocery store because he has four-wheel drive, but some of his other neighbors weren’t able to do the same.

He says he was able to get his power back on after one day and he’s thankful it didn’t interrupt the NFL playoffs.

