Yreka, Cal. – Yreka police are warning customers about credit card skimmers at local stores.

Police say two skimmers were seized from stores, one in Yreka and one in Mount Shasta. They recommend changing your PIN immediately if you think your card may have been compromised.

Police also encourage residents to check ATMs or payment machines for unusual, loose, or added equipment.

