Sherm’s donates truck full of food

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Sherm’s Thunderbird Market donated a semi-truck full of food to ‘Feeding Umpqua’ on Friday.

Sherm’s says it’s an annual tradition to donate the truckload of food to Feeding Umpqua, Douglas County’s regional food bank. That tradition has been ongoing for about 18 years according to Sherm’s.

Last year, the truck weighed more than 31,000 pounds.

The donations will support 16 emergency food pantries throughout Douglas County.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.