Members of Congress have plan to support 70% of the nation’s payroll

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – On Friday, Republican senators addressed the third phase of the coronavirus aid bill.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he expects to reach an agreement with Democrats Friday and begin procedures to set up a vote.
Utah Senator Mitt Romney explained that employee retention is “at the heart” of the agreement while Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters the federal government will be floating 70% of the nation’s payroll.
“Nobody’s ever thought of that before,” Graham said. “Nobody’s ever done that before, it’s gonna be a hell of a lot more than $1 trillion. The sooner you get the cash, the income flowing, the better it will be, because people a week from now see no hope you’re going to have a lot of social unrest. So my number one goal is to create an income system for those who’ve lost their job due to containment policies.”