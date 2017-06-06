Young girl recovering from dog bite to the face

Howard Prairie Lake, Ore. — A four year old girl is recovering from a dog bite to the face. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at Howard Prairie Lake around noon on Sunday.
Deputies say the dog, reportedly a pitbull, was tied up when the child approached. The girl’s parents took her to the hospital, but deputies say her injuries weren’t serious, and she wasn’t admitted.
Jeanne Plante owns Hyatt Lake Resort just a few miles up the road. She says this happens all too often.
“Kids are prone to approach dogs,” Plante said. “The dog has a space, the child invades their space, they react.”
It’s not clear if the dog owner will be cited. The Sheriff’s Office says Jackson County Animal Control will take over the case, and make that determination.
