Restricting students’ bathroom use to address “vaping epidemic”

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Medford School District recently put new rules in place at North Medford High School regarding when students can go to the bathroom.
The school district said students cannot use the restroom during the first or last ten minutes of class, students must take a pass, and only one student can go at a time.
The school district said this is all in an effort to stop kids from vaping in the bathroom, something that students agree is a problem.
“I’ve seen kids [vaping] in public, I’ve seen kids in the bathrooms,” Senior Grace Mehl said.
The school district called it an epidemic.
“There are signs posted on each bathroom saying if you are caught with a vape you will get a $250 fine,” Senior Sarah Burson said.
Although the students see vaping as a problem, some said the new rules are too restrictive.
“It is very strict. It is one person at a time and you pretty much have a time limit, that’s what they expect from us,” Burson said.
While other students said the rules are a good idea to keep kids safe.
“I think it is for our safety, this way you aren’t meeting up with your friends and if someone else has to go to the bathroom and you’re holding them up, it makes that harder,” Senior Claire Charles said.
The school district did not comment on if there was a time restriction in place.
The district said they make exceptions if a student has a health issue.
These rules are not in place at all public schools.
