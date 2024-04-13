Ribbon cutting for psilocybin service center in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore.– The Ashland Healing Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new psilocybin service center Friday morning.

The service center on A Street started operating in November, but only recently joined the Ashland Chamber of Commerce.

The co-owners of the Ashland Healing Center said they have already drawn customers from Oregon, California and Utah.

They are working to get more information to the public about the benefits of psilocybin treatment for a number of mental health issues.

Co-Owner Laurie Thompson said, “they’re finding phenomenal results with the psilocybin treatment. It’s just one treatment, one dose, it doesn’t have to be an ongoing thing. Incredible results like 70-80% with depression, anxiety, PTSD, that’s a big one.”

Thompson said they often serve veterans and first responders who are dealing with depression and PTSD.

Benjamin Estes, who works at the healing center as a facilitator, is a former first responder himself.

Estes said, “it’s good to have a person you can relate to occupationally that knows what’s going on or has been in a high-stress, high-risk occupation their whole life. Sometimes it’s hard to flip that stress switch off.”

Co-Owners Laurie Thompson and Denise Taylor encourage anyone who is interested in learning about psilocybin to visit their service center.

They said there is still plenty of misinformation about how psilocybin is used and how much it is regulated by the OHA.

