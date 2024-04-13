Pear Blossom Street Fair begins April 12th

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Pear Blossom Parade may be Saturday, but the Street Fair began at noon today.

Toni McMillan, Coordinator for the Street Fair, says there’s plenty for folks to do.

“Arts, crafts, jewelry,” McMillan said, “kind of, you name it, it’s here.”

The Street Fair takes over downtown Medford from 4th to 6th Street and Riverside to Central Avenue. McMillan says there are more vendors at the street fair this year than ever before.

“We’re at over 150 [vendors],” McMillan said, “We added a new lot this year that was able to add on an extra 25 vendors.”

The fair offers vendors with food, drinks, clothes and more along with live music and booths from local organizations and non-profits. Some of the vendors tell me their favorite part of participating in this Street Fair is seeing all the happy and smiling faces of the people that are coming through.

“It’s just really laid back and everybody’s having a great time and the music is great,” Face and Body Artist Kathleen Taylor said. “It’s always been good; a nice variety of food and variety of vendors and I enjoy the people over here,” La Jitana Co-Owner Amr Kafi, “They’re super nice.”

Kafi and Taylor say the festival gets pretty busy and they’re excited to be a part of it.

“Seriously, people just, like, line up, they make an arch over there against the wall and just wait and we get them all done,” Kafi said, “I don’t count because I get busy of making sure this line need to get shorter.” “I’m lucky,” Taylor said, “I get to do my artwork and make my living.”

There are also activities for kids like hands-on smoothie making, a bubble blower, bungee trampolines and more. McMillan says this fair is all about providing good natured fun for folks without burning through the wallet.

“It’s a really good family activity. That’s what it’s about. and we really strive to keep it affordable for families.”

The Street Fair’s live music and will be going on until the fair shuts down at 10:00 pm. Saturday the Street Fair opens at 7:00 am and ends at 6:00 pm.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.