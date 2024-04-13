Ashland’s Japanese Garden plans to re-open Monday

ASHLAND, Ore.– Ashland plans to re-open its Japanese garden Monday after it was closed two weeks ago for maintenance.

Parks and rec officials were hopeful the garden would open this weekend.

The city’s parks and recreation department says the closure was for essential koi pond maintenance.

Ashland Parks and Recreation apologizes for the unfortunate timing of the closure coinciding with the arrival of spring in the garden.

But said it is necessary to complete the work before warm weather increases algae growth and impacts the health of the koi.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.