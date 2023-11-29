Riddle homicide suspect arrested in Northern California

REDDING, Calif. – A week after the homicide of Devonte Lovell Clark, 20 of Grants Pass, the suspect has been found and taken into custody in Redding, California.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Gauge Douglas James Main, 19 of Riddle, was arrested at a Redding home Wednesday. Main had stolen a silver 2017 Honda Civic following the homicide, which was also found in Redding late last week.

Detectives say Main is suspected of killing Clark and shooting another man in the arm.

Main has been booked into the Shasta County Jail.

