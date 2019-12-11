Risk of eruption hampers search efforts around New Zealand volcano

WHITE ISLAND, New Zealand (NBC) – Days after a deadly eruption, there are signs of new volcanic activity on New Zealand’s White Island, slowing down both the search and recovery operation and the investigation.
It’s impossible for rescue crews to set foot on White Island with ash, gas and heat a concern. The risk of another eruption is high.
Several Australians were confirmed dead Wednesday.
Even identifying survivors has been hard. Many of them are unable to speak and horribly burned.
Helicopter pilot Mark Law said, “It blew shirts off and clothing. People were very burned, blisters, we were trying to transport them and the skin was coming off as I was holding people. It was very horrific.”
The burns are so extensive, skin needed for grafting has been ordered from the U.S. to treat them.
With the death toll on the rise, frustration is mounting about why tourists were allowed to go.
Brian Dallow said his son wouldn’t have if he had known of the threat. “I’m pretty well sure that they weren’t fully informed of the dangers, otherwise he wouldn’t have gone.”
Days later, there are few answers and little hope here, only a growing memorial of flowers at the shore.
On Tuesday, experts put the chance of another eruption at 50/50. Wednesday, it’s 60% that something could happen in the next 24 hours.