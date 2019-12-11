Controversial Alaska high school swimsuit rule dropped

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (NBC) – The Alaska School Activities Association has officially removed a controversial rule related to the fit of athletes’ swimsuits used during school competitions.
The controversial bylaw allowed judges’ discretion over how team-issued uniforms fit athletes’ bodies.
A judge rescinded a swimmer’s victory in September over the fit of her swimsuit, citing a recently instated so-called modesty rule.
The swimmer’s win was reinstated after a rival school’s coach published an account of the incident online and the Anchorage School District stepped in.
This week, the Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) board voted unanimously to remove the bylaw, saying it’s too subjective.
Billy Strickland with the ASAA explained, “A lot of sports rules are subjective. What’s holding in football? What’s a foul in wrestling? But I think in this case, it took a subjective approach to something that really wasn’t impactful of the game itself.”
Strickland added, “What I don’t think we’re ever going to see the board support is a rule that would make it so a swimmer is disqualified for how a swimsuit fit their body.”