Riverside Park in Grants Pass could see new development

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Riverside Park could be expanding its services for new development.
On Monday, the city council tossed around ideas for future development that could include a convention center or hotel.
It’s something the city has been looking into for the past 20 to 30 years.
Currently, the city is finishing up the pavilion project and spray park as part of their urban renewal projects.
With the new convention proposal, the council hopes to put forward a feasibility study to find out how much it would cost.
“It could be wonderful impact for us,” said Lora Glover, Director of Parks & Community Development. “I know we’ve been limited in what sort of conventions or different activities that we could attract to Grants Pass. This study would go back through and show us if we really have the market for that,” Glover said.
The city is looking for a third party to develop with them and have no set timeline of the project.
