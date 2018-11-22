Road opens between North Korea and South Korea

CHEORWON, South Korea (NBCNC) – South Korea Thursday opened a road connecting the demilitarized zone of the two Koreas for recovery of remains of soldiers who died in the Korean War.
The South Korean defense ministry said the South and North had worked on constructing the road since October.
The length of the road is about two miles in total, with a little more than a mile for the South Korean part and a little less than a mile for the North Korean side.
South Korean military officials inspected the road opening.
The two Koreas have agreed to jointly work in the demilitarized zone recovering remains of missing soldiers who died in the 1950-1953 Korean War.