Flash flood watch issued for Klondike and Chetco Bar Fire burn scars

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas in Josephine and Curry Counties burned by the Klondike and Chetco Bar Fires for Thursday, November 22 from 10 a.m. PST through Friday, November 23, 4 p.m.
The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries said heavy rains can trigger landslides in steep terrain, especially in burned areas.
A map of the watch area can be found here: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
DOGAMI issued the following advice if you’re in an area affected by the Flash Flood Watch:
- Stay alert. Track the flood watch by radio, TV, weather radio or online. If told to evacuate, do so immediately.
- Listen. Unusual sounds might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together. A trickle of falling mud or debris may precede larger landslides. If you think there is a danger of a landslide, leave immediately.
- Watch the water. If the water in a stream or creek suddenly turns muddy or the amount of water flowing suddenly decreases or increases, this is a warning that the flow has been affected upstream. You should immediately leave the area because a debris flow may soon be coming downstream.
- Travel with extreme caution. Assume roads are not safe. Be alert when driving, especially at night. Embankments along roadsides may fail, sending rock and debris onto the road.