Turkey Trot raises money for young athletes

Central Point, Ore — Winner winner, turkey dinner! The annual Turkey Trot kicked off at the Jackson County Expo this morning.
For 1,200 runners it was a way to burn off a few calories before the big Thanksgiving meal.
For race organizers it’s a way to raise money for a worthy cause, supporting kids who can’t afford to join track or cross country teams.
“Some kids don’t even try it, they feel like they can’t afford it, so we take that away we give kids the opportunity to run it’s such a great experience, it’s something that you can do by yourself, it helps with your mental health, all of it, it’s an amazing things and we want to give every kid we can the opportunity to experience it,” said Amber Jacobson, Southern Oregon Runners Club President.
Proceeds from the run will go to a new program to help underprivileged young athletes called Southern Oregon Runners Shoes for Student Athletes
